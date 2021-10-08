7,537 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Calix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Calix by 26.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Calix stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $57.15.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

