7,426 Shares in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Precision Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.