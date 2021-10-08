$711.90 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce $711.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $736.07 million and the lowest is $687.72 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $654.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 238,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,360. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

