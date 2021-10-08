70,039 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 571.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,017,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

