$66.93 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report $66.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $72.52 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $267.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE MP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. 1,138,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

