64,387 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

