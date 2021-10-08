6,405 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Upstart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $34,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $307.38 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $346.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $442,374,757. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

