6,405 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Upstart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $34,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UPST opened at $307.38 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $346.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84.
In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $442,374,757. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
