$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $6.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,242,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,278,572. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $793,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 62.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,020 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

