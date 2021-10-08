$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the lowest is $6.35 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.28. 2,536,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

