5,621 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after buying an additional 736,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 144,781 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after buying an additional 123,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after buying an additional 112,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

SSD stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

