55I LLC Sells 524 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

55I LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

