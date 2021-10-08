55I LLC Purchases 335 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

55I LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $248.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $235.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

