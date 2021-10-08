55I LLC Invests $717,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJUN. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth $26,336,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 114,211 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

