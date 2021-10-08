55I LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

55I LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 108.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

