55I LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

55I LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 247,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAT opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

