55I LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

55I LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

GBIL opened at $100.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.