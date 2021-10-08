55I LLC Buys 211 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in PayPal by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 72,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 95,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after buying an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $263.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $309.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.90 and a 200-day moving average of $271.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

