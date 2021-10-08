55I LLC Acquires Shares of 25,256 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.