55I LLC Acquires Shares of 1,516 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $347.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.32. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

