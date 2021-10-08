55I LLC Acquires 7,465 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBUS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBUS opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $83.33.

