55,600 Shares in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.46% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

