5,500 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLocal stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 10,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

