$545.28 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post sales of $545.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $532.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $519.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 619,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,932 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,461,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 276,111 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

