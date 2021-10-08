$543.33 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce $543.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the highest is $627.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $317.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,674,000.

PDCE traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,618. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

