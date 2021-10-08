5,168 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 30,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

