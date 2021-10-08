50,463 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.