3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.45. The stock had a trading volume of 54,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,834. The company has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

