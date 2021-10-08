3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

3M stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,834. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.78. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

