3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,526 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

