$348.00 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $348.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.60 million to $348.40 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $374.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.71.

NYSE:FICO traded up $6.29 on Thursday, reaching $406.45. The stock had a trading volume of 241,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,850. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.74. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

