3,457 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 37.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.7% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

NYSE BIG opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

