3,443 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $100.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.