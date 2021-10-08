$327.29 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post $327.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.20 million and the lowest is $294.05 million. SunPower reported sales of $274.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. 71,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,077. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

