$327.29 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post $327.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.20 million and the lowest is $294.05 million. SunPower reported sales of $274.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SPWR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. 71,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,077. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.