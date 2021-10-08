$321.66 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce $321.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.90 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $362.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 949,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.