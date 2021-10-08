31,047 Shares in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Polar Power in the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polar Power by 190.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 486.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POLA stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Polar Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

