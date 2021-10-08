$31.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report sales of $31.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.40 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $125.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $129.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.19 billion to $138.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. 2,372,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

