25,500 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of DiamondHead as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in DiamondHead by 100.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DHHC opened at $9.79 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.