$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $24.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $21.71 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 2,650,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 2,538,392 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 1,802,132 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

