2,382 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHAK opened at $78.03 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.