2,380 Shares in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of DGT stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.44.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

