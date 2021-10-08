21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 73.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,354,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after acquiring an additional 572,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after acquiring an additional 751,091 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

