216,912 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Kroger by 99.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after buying an additional 969,518 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Kroger by 355.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 744,637 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

