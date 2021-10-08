$21.66 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post sales of $21.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.53 million to $21.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $87.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MKFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKFG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 9,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,443. Markforged has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39.

