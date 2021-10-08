2,063 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

NYSE:DELL traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $107.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

