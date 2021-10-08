1,855 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.93. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

