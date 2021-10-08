1,709 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

