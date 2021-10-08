150,000 Shares in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Class Acceleration at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLAS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Class Acceleration by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

NYSE CLAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Class Acceleration Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.