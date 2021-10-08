$13.28 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report sales of $13.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.56 million. Immatics reported sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $40.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

IMTX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 164,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,383. The stock has a market cap of $826.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,397 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

