12,751 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Ciena stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.
In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
