12,751 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

