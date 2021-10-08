1,182 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $162.53 and a one year high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day moving average is $185.43.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

